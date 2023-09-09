Defense dominated as Grove City pitched a 63-0 shutout of Grove City Central Crossing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time Grove City and Grove City Central Crossing played in a 41-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Grove City faced off against Hilliard Davidson and Grove City Central Crossing took on Westerville North on Aug. 25 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

