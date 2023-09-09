Kettering Fairmont topped Clayton Northmont in a 20-14 overtime thriller at Kettering Fairmont on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Clayton Northmont showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Kettering Fairmont as the first quarter ended.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Firebirds and the Thunderbolts locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Kettering Fairmont held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Clayton Northmont and Kettering Fairmont faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Clayton Northmont High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Clayton Northmont took on Cincinnati La Salle on Aug. 25 at Clayton Northmont High School.

