Defense dominated as New Middletown Springfield Local pitched a 56-0 shutout of Atwater Waterloo in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Atwater Waterloo squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Atwater Waterloo High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Brookfield and Atwater Waterloo took on Leetonia on Aug. 25 at Leetonia High School.

