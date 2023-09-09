Lisbon recorded a big victory over East Palestine 37-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Lisbon breathed fire to a 37-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Lisbon and East Palestine squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at East Palestine High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, East Palestine faced off against Toronto and Lisbon took on Fairport Harbor Fairport on Aug. 25 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

