Steubenville Catholic Central dominated Ashtabula St. John 34-7 at Steubenville Catholic Central High on Sept. 9 in Ohio football action.

The Crusaders registered a 34-0 advantage at halftime over the Fighting Heralds.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Crusaders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Strasburg.

