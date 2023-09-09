Lewis Center Olentangy finally found a way to top Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17-10 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-0 advantage over Lewis Center Olentangy as the first quarter ended.

The Pioneers moved a close margin over the Braves as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Lewis Center Olentangy broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 17-10 lead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Medina and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Delaware Olentangy Berlin on Aug. 25 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

