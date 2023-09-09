Hilliard Davidson raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-7 win over Hilliard Darby in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Hilliard Davidson a 14-0 lead over Hilliard Darby.

The Wildcats’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Hilliard Davidson jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hilliard Darby and Hilliard Davidson squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Hilliard Darby High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Grove City and Hilliard Darby took on Hilliard Bradley on Aug. 25 at Hilliard Darby High School.

