Massillon’s defense throttled Elkhart, resulting in a 55-0 shutout on Sept. 8 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Massillon a 21-0 lead over Elkhart.

The Tigers opened a huge 48-0 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Massillon squared off with Canton GlenOak in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.