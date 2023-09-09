Hunting Valley University controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 39-6 victory over Richmond Heights during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Hunting Valley University moved in front of Richmond Heights 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Preppers fought to a 22-6 halftime margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Hunting Valley University steamrolled to a 39-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Richmond Heights faced off against Wheeling Linsly.

