Kirtland’s defense throttled Garfield Heights Trinity, resulting in a 56-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Sept. 9.

The first quarter gave Kirtland a 21-0 lead over Garfield Heights Trinity.

The Hornets opened a towering 42-0 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

Kirtland pulled to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Garfield Heights Trinity faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Kirtland took on Perry on Sept. 1 at Kirtland High School.

