Garrettsville Garfield dominated Leavittsburg LaBrae 42-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The last time Garrettsville Garfield and Leavittsburg LaBrae played in a 34-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Youngstown Valley Christian and Garrettsville Garfield took on Warren John F. Kennedy on Aug. 26 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.