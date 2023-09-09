Youngstown Cardinal Mooney notched a win against Clyde 36-26 for an Ohio high school football victory at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Youngstown Cardinal Mooney an 8-0 lead over Clyde.

The Cardinals registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Fliers.

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney moved to a 22-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 36-26.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney faced off against Cleveland VASJ and Clyde took on Toledo Start on Aug. 25 at Toledo Start High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.