Hamilton Badin’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35-2 on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Hamilton Badin opened with a 7-0 advantage over St. Bernard Roger Bacon through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

Hamilton Badin stormed to a 28-2 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and St Bernard Roger Bacon squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hamilton Badin faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Cincinnati Western Hills on Aug. 25 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.