It was a tough night for Reynoldsburg which was overmatched by Gahanna Lincoln in this 49-6 verdict.

The first quarter gave Gahanna Lincoln a 28-0 lead over Reynoldsburg.

The Golden Lions registered a 35-6 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Gahanna Lincoln charged to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Gahanna Lincoln and Reynoldsburg played in a 47-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Groveport Madison and Reynoldsburg took on Dublin Jerome on Aug. 25 at Reynoldsburg High School.

