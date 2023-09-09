Defense dominated as Springboro pitched a 31-0 shutout of Beavercreek for an Ohio high school football victory at Beavercreek High on Sept. 8.

Springboro opened with a 7-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Beavers at the intermission.

Springboro steamrolled to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springboro and Beavercreek squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Springboro High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Beavercreek faced off against Dayton Ponitz and Springboro took on Cincinnati Withrow on Aug. 25 at Springboro High School.

