Lakewood St. Edward finally found a way to top Cincinnati Elder 34-33 on Sept. 9 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Elder, as it began with a 10-0 edge over Lakewood St. Edward through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers moved ahead by earning a 16-10 advantage over the Eagles at the end of the second quarter.

Lakewood St. Edward broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-23 lead over Cincinnati Elder.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lakewood St Edward and Cincinnati Elder faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Lakewood St Edward High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Elder faced off against Springboro.

