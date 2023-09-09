Shaker Heights seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 40-13 over Euclid in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Euclid showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Shaker Heights as the first quarter ended.

The Red Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 40-13 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Euclid faced off against Erie and Shaker Heights took on Lyndhurst Brush on Aug. 25 at Shaker Heights High School.

