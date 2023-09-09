Eastlake North grabbed a 26-14 victory at the expense of Lyndhurst Brush at Eastlake North High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Eastlake North and Lyndhurst Brush fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

The scoreboard showed Lyndhurst Brush with a 14-10 lead over Eastlake North heading into the third quarter.

The Rangers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Arcs.

Last season, Eastlake North and Lyndhurst Brush squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lyndhurst Brush High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Eastlake North faced off against Norwalk and Lyndhurst Brush took on Shaker Heights on Aug. 25 at Shaker Heights High School.

