Greenfield McClain pushed past Sabina East Clinton for a 22-6 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Greenfield McClain and Sabina East Clinton faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Greenfield McClain faced off against McDermott Northwest and Sabina East Clinton took on Cedarville on Aug. 25 at Sabina East Clinton High School.

