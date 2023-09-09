Jackson posted a narrow 56-48 win over Mt. Orab Western Brown at Mt. Orab Western Brown High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Jackson and Mt Orab Western Brown faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Jackson High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Jackson took on Ironton on Aug. 26 at Ironton High School.

