Hillsboro dented the scoreboard first, but Williamsburg responded to earn a 57-27 decision on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Hillsboro and Williamsburg squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Hillsboro High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Williamsburg faced off against New Richmond and Hillsboro took on Goshen on Aug. 25 at Hillsboro High School.

