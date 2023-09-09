Gates Mills Hawken dominated Ashtabula Edgewood 56-32 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Gates Mills Hawken a 29-12 lead over Ashtabula Edgewood.

The Hawks fought to a 43-18 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Ashtabula Edgewood got within 43-24.

The Hawks held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Garfield Heights Trinity and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Orwell Grand Valley on Aug. 25 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

