Navarre Fairless took full advantage of overtime to defeat Wooster Triway 31-24 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Last season, Navarre Fairless and Wooster Triway faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Navarre Fairless High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Wooster Triway faced off against Marengo Highland and Navarre Fairless took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Aug. 25 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

