London Madison-Plains finally found a way to top North Lewisburg Triad 24-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave London Madison-Plains a 14-7 lead over North Lewisburg Triad.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

North Lewisburg Triad took the lead 20-17 to start the final quarter.

The Golden Eagles fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Cardinals.

In recent action on Aug. 25, North Lewisburg Triad faced off against Richwood North Union and London Madison-Plains took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Aug. 25 at London Madison-Plains High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.