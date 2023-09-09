Rootstown unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Andover Pymatuning Valley 28-6 Friday at Rootstown High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Rootstown and Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Rootstown faced off against Warren Champion and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Middlefield Cardinal on Aug. 25 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.