Pickerington North topped Pickerington Central 39-34 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Pickerington North opened with a 14-7 advantage over Pickerington Central through the first quarter.

The Tigers didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 20-14 at halftime.

Pickerington Central responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 26-21.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Pickerington North squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Pickerington High School Central.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Pickerington North faced off against Gibsonia Pine-Richland and Pickerington Central took on Huber Heights Wayne on Aug. 25 at Pickerington High School Central.

