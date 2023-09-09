Zanesville West Muskingum controlled the action to earn an impressive 34-13 win against New Lexington in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Tornadoes’ offense darted in front for a 13-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Zanesville West Muskingum jumped to a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Zanesville West Muskingum squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, New Lexington faced off against Zanesville Maysville and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Marietta on Aug. 25 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

