Lexington shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 31-17 win over Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory at Mt. Vernon High on Sept. 8.

Mt. Vernon started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Lexington at the end of the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets jumped a tight margin over the Minutemen as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Lexington and Mt. Vernon were both scoreless.

The Yellow Jackets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Minutemen won the session and the game with a 17-0 performance.

Last season, Lexington and Mt Vernon faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Lexington High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mt Vernon faced off against Newark and Lexington took on Shelby on Aug. 25 at Shelby High School.

