Mentor topped Medina 42-41 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Medina showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Mentor as the first quarter ended.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 21-21 as the third quarter started.

The scoreboard showed Medina with a 35-28 lead over Mentor heading into the third quarter.

A 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Cardinals’ defeat of the Battling Bees.

The last time Mentor and Medina played in a 42-21 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mentor faced off against Cleveland St Ignatius and Medina took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Aug. 25 at Medina High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.