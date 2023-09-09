Niles took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Hubbard 27-6 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Niles a 27-0 lead over Hubbard.

Hubbard showed some mettle by fighting back to a 27-6 count in the third quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Hubbard and Niles played in a 37-20 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Niles faced off against Alliance and Hubbard took on Greenville on Aug. 25 at Hubbard High School.

