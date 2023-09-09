North Canton Hoover earned a convincing 34-10 win over Louisville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

North Canton Hoover roared in front of Louisville 27-10 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time North Canton Hoover and Louisville played in a 34-8 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Louisville faced off against Zanesville and North Canton Hoover took on Hudson on Aug. 25 at North Canton Hoover High School.

