Defense dominated as West Chester Lakota West pitched a 35-0 shutout of Middletown in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Middletown faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown took on Cincinnati Colerain on Aug. 25 at Middletown High School.

