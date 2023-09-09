Waynesfield-Goshen topped Dola Hardin Northern 28-19 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

Dola Hardin Northern showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Waynesfield-Goshen as the first quarter ended.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Waynesfield-Goshen broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-19 lead over Dola Hardin Northern.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Waynesfield-Goshen and Dola Hardin Northern faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Dola Hardin Northern faced off against North Baltimore and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Crestline on Aug. 25 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

