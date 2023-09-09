New Concord John Glenn dismissed Coshocton by a 30-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

New Concord John Glenn opened with a 13-0 advantage over Coshocton through the first quarter.

The Little Muskies opened a colossal 20-0 gap over the Redskins at halftime.

New Concord John Glenn steamrolled to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Little Muskies skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, New Concord John Glenn and Coshocton squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Coshocton faced off against Johnstown and New Concord John Glenn took on Cambridge on Aug. 25 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

