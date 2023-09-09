Defense dominated as New Philadelphia pitched a 28-0 shutout of Ashland on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave New Philadelphia a 14-0 lead over Ashland.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as New Philadelphia and Ashland were both scoreless.

The Quakers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, New Philadelphia faced off against Steubenville and Ashland took on Marion Harding on Aug. 25 at Ashland High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.