Lancaster Fairfield Christian topped Grove City Christian 17-14 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 8.

The last time Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Grove City Christian played in a 56-21 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Grove City Christian faced off against Franklin Furnace Green and Lancaster Fairfield Christian took on Frankfort Adena on Aug. 25 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.