Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans posted a narrow 23-21 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans moved in front of Sugar Grove Berne Union 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 20-14 at the intermission.

Sugar Grove Berne Union moved ahead of Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 21-20 to start the final quarter.

The Bishops fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Rockets.

Last season, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Portsmouth Notre Dame and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans took on Reedsville Eastern on Aug. 25 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

