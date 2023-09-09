Lima Central Catholic dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-14 win over Columbus Bishop Ready in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 9.

Lima Central Catholic opened with a 28-7 advantage over Columbus Bishop Ready through the first quarter.

The Thunderbirds registered a 42-7 advantage at intermission over the Silver Knights.

Columbus Bishop Ready fought back in the third quarter to make it 48-14.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Carey and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Columbus Whetstone on Sept. 1 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

