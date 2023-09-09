A swift early pace pushed Gnadenhutten Indian Valley past Cambridge Friday 45-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley opened with a 20-0 advantage over Cambridge through the first quarter.

The Braves opened an immense 39-0 gap over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Cambridge trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 39-7.

The Braves held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Cambridge faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cambridge faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Byesville Meadowbrook on Aug. 25 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

