Windham raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 38-12 win over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Windham moved in front of New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bombers opened a narrow 20-12 gap over the Saints at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Bombers held on with an 18-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Windham took on Rittman on Aug. 25 at Windham High School.

