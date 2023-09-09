Malvern topped Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 27-20 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Malvern opened with a 7-0 advantage over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley through the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a meager 20-7 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley showed its spirit while rallying to within 20-14 in the third quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Malvern and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley played in a 41-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Navarre Fairless and Malvern took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on Aug. 25 at Malvern High School.

