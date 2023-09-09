Massillon Jackson topped Uniontown Green 20-13 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Massillon Jackson a 9-7 lead over Uniontown Green.

The Polar Bears fought to a 13-7 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Polar Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Uniontown Green and Massillon Jackson squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Uniontown Green High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Massillon Jackson faced off against Mayfield and Uniontown Green took on Canfield South Range on Aug. 25 at Canfield South Range High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.