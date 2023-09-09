Uniontown Lake posted a narrow 10-7 win over Canton GlenOak in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Uniontown Lake moved in front of Canton GlenOak 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Streaks and the Golden Eagles dueled to a draw at 7-7 with the third quarter looming.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Blue Streaks held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Uniontown Lake and Canton GlenOak squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Uniontown Lake High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Canton GlenOak faced off against Massillon and Uniontown Lake took on Youngstown Boardman on Aug. 25 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

