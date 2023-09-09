Rockford Parkway notched a win against St. Henry 35-23 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The Panthers fought to a 20-17 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Rockford Parkway darted to a 35-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Rockford Parkway and St. Henry played in a 14-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Rockford Parkway faced off against Pioneer North Central and St. Henry took on Archbold on Aug. 25 at Archbold High School.

