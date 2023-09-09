Versailles dominated New Bremen 34-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Tigers opened a tight 7-0 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Versailles roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

Last season, New Bremen and Versailles squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at New Bremen High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Versailles faced off against Fort Loramie and New Bremen took on Mechanicsburg on Aug. 25 at New Bremen High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.