A suffocating defense helped Maria Stein Marion Local handle Delphos St. John’s 56-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Delphos St. John’s squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Delphos St. John’s.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Franklin and Delphos St. John’s took on Lima Central Catholic on Aug. 26 at Delphos St. John’s.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.