Minster dismissed Fort Recovery by a 41-20 count in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

Minster jumped in front of Fort Recovery 27-14 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Minster thundered to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Minster and Fort Recovery played in a 50-22 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Fort Recovery faced off against Urbana and Minster took on St Paris Graham on Aug. 25 at St Paris Graham High School.

