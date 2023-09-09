Marion Elgin handled Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53-26 in an impressive showing at Marion Elgin High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Marion Elgin opened with a 16-12 advantage over Mt. Victory Ridgemont through the first quarter.

The Comets registered a 32-12 advantage at intermission over the Golden Gophers.

Marion Elgin pulled to a 53-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Gophers rallied with an 8-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Comets prevailed.

Last season, Marion Elgin and Mt Victory Ridgemont squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Marion Elgin High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Marion Elgin faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Mt Victory Ridgemont took on Lima Perry on Aug. 25 at Lima Perry High School.

