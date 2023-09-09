Morral Ridgedale’s defense throttled Crestline, resulting in a 46-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Sept. 8.

The Rockets opened a monstrous 32-0 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Morral Ridgedale thundered to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Morral Ridgedale and Crestline faced off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Crestline High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Crestline faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and Morral Ridgedale took on Marion Elgin on Aug. 25 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

