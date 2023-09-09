Fairfield finally found a way to top Liberty Township Lakota East 38-35 at Liberty Township Lakota East High on Sept. 8 in Ohio football action.

Fairfield opened with a 14-7 advantage over Liberty Township Lakota East through the first quarter.

The Indians fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Thunderhawks’ expense.

Fairfield and Liberty Township Lakota East each scored in the third quarter.

The Thunderhawks rallied with a 21-10 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Indians prevailed.

Last season, Fairfield and Liberty Township Lakota East faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Fairfield High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against Hamilton and Fairfield took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Aug. 25 at Fairfield High School.

